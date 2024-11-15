Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.63 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

