Truist Financial Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $202.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $168.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.47.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,994. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

