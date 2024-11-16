TSA Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $129.76 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.