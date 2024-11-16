BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJ. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.27. 1,112,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

