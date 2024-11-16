Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $11.36 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

