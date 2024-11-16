Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 3.6 %
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
