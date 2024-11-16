Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VWDRY

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VWDRY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 819,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,202. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.