5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

FPLSF remained flat at $4.62 during trading hours on Friday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $410.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $78.83 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

