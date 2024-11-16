Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
MHCUF stock remained flat at $15.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.26.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
