Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MHCUF stock remained flat at $15.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

