Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1501 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HIYS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

