Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1501 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HIYS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile



The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS)

