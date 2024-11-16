First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Up 46.4% in October

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBIP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.