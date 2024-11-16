BrightView (NYSE:BV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightView updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BrightView has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.36 and a beta of 1.28.

BV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

