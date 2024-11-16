Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

DIS traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. 32,048,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,124. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,609,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,082 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

