Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

