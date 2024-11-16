LJI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.9% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,980,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 16,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,131,000. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $12.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.57. 51,461,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,252,949. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.33 and a 200 day moving average of $474.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

