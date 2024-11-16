LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $84.25. 17,370,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,192,850. The company has a market capitalization of $677.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $85.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

