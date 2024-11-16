Coastline Trust Co Buys 202 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 43,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.17 and a 52-week high of $131.56.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

