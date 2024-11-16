Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,257,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $756.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $985.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,032.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $753.69 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

