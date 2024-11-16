China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,283,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 5,793,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,832.0 days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.91 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.
About China Overseas Property
