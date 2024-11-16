China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,283,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 5,793,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,832.0 days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.91 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

About China Overseas Property

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.