Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Drops By 12.5%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of C&C Group stock remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Friday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
About C&C Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.