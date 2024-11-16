Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,732 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

