China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,125,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 29,423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,888.0 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,430. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
China Tower Company Profile
