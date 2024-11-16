China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,125,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 29,423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,888.0 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,430. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

