Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Price

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Friday. 33,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,830. The company has a market cap of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.90.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

