Critical Analysis: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) vs. Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) and Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioCardia and Osiris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

BioCardia presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,251.35%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -1,999.77% N/A -270.76% Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Osiris Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $428,000.00 9.18 -$11.57 million ($4.19) -0.44 Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osiris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCardia.

Summary

BioCardia beats Osiris Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing an allogeneic cells therapy platform, which is an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy in Phase I/II trial to treat ischemic heart failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company has collaboration agreements with CellProthera in the development of ProtheraCytes, which is currently under Phase II trial for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction. BioCardia, Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

