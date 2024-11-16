Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,870 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,712.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.09. 537,680 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.37. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

