Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Rises By 88.8%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,438. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

