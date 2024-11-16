Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Drops By 29.8%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Danone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 638,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Danone has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

