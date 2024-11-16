Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Drops By 29.8%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Danone Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 638,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Danone has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $14.72.
About Danone
