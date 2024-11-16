Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance
Shares of CPKF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Financial Shares
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.