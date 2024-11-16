Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of CPKF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

