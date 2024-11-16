Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIPS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 298,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.