5,644 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,494 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after buying an additional 740,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,690,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

