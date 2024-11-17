Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,670 VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLOI. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.
VanEck CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $53.21.
About VanEck CLO ETF
The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.
