S&CO Inc. Has $16.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.