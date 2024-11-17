Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

