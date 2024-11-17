Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

