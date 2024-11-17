Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Sempra by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

