Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as low as $11.92. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 59,713 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

