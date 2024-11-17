Compass Point Lowers Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target to $32.25

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $33.50 to $32.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $30.86 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 71.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

