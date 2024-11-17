Compass Point Lowers Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target to $32.25

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $33.50 to $32.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 71.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.