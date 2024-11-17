Curi RMB Capital LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,785 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 79.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,843,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. The trade was a 14.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

