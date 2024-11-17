HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,363,950.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $342.96 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.82 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $762,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after buying an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $150,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

