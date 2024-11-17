UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 12,533 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,910 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.20, for a total transaction of $1,939,662.00.

On Friday, August 16th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $294.93 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth $229,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.