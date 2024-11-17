UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 12,533 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,910 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.20, for a total transaction of $1,939,662.00.
- On Friday, August 16th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00.
UFP Technologies Price Performance
Shares of UFPT opened at $294.93 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UFP Technologies
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.