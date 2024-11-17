WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WK Kellogg by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WK Kellogg by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 318,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $17.23 on Friday. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WK Kellogg

Insider Activity at WK Kellogg

In other WK Kellogg news, Director G Zachary Gund bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,200. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.