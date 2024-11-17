Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.
About Dominion Lending Centres
Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.
