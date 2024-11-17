Mary Jo Prigge Sells 2,489 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $29,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,216. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCCS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.