NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
