Insider Buying: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Anja Manuel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anja Manuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Anja Manuel purchased 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $107,760.00.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

