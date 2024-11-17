CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Here’s What Happened

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 4,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

CompuMed Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

