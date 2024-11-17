Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 167,698 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,027,000 after buying an additional 99,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

