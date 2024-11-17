Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Humana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after buying an additional 321,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,396,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,368,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

NYSE HUM opened at $275.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.81. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

