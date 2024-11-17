iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $387.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.42 and a 52 week high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

