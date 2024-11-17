Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

