KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 492 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 234.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $219.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $311,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,969,108 shares in the company, valued at $474,433,767.32. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,818. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

